Biden ready to discuss aid to Ukraine with House Speaker Johnson

US President Joe Biden is ready to meet with US House Speaker Mike Johnson to discuss a bill to help Ukraine and other US allies if he has "something to say".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.

Biden expressed his belief that the Republicans are "making a big mistake" by not responding to threats from Russia. "The way they are walking away from the threat from Russia, turning away from NATO, from fulfilling our obligations. It is shocking. I've never seen anything like it," the US president said, answering questions from the press upon his arrival at the White House.

Biden has previously criticised Republicans for their reluctance to pass the aid bill and for Speaker Johnson's decision to send the House of Representatives on a two-week recess without voting on the bill.

As a reminder, the Lower House of the US Congress went on recess without considering the issue of aid to Ukraine. Congressmen will return to Washington on 28 February.

