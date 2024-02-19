Lyman direction: Russians are trying to intensify their efforts near Chornyi Zherebets River, deploying their reserves there - Defense Forces

In the Lyman direction, the occupants are trying to intensify their efforts near the Chornyi Zherebets ("Black Stallion" - ed. note) River and are now deploying their reserves there.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was reported by Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the Khortytsia OSG, during a telethon.

"In general, the enemy is trying to intensify its efforts near the Chornyi Zherebets River and is now moving its reserves there to take up defense near the village of Terny - the so-called Torskyi Ledge - and reach this barrier line to further develop the offensive. However, our defenders are actively holding the line there, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy," said Yevlash about the situation in the Lyman direction.

He noted that "currently the situation in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" OSG (Operational-Strategic Group - ed. note) remains dynamic, the enemy continues to use all available artillery and other weapons."

According to the spokesperson, "after the Russians temporarily seize Avdiivka, they will most likely continue to disperse their troops, which are accumulated there, to other areas."

"We will see where exactly later. However, they will need at least a week to redeploy, regroup and then throw these gathered reserves into battle," added Yevlash.

According to him, near Bakhmut, in the area of Bohdanivka, "the enemy is launching frontal attacks and trying to outflank them, as well as actively using its assaultmen."

"In general, active hostilities are taking place near Bakhmut, mainly with the use of artillery and heavy equipment," added Yevlash.

