The Russians were supposed to evacuate the wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Zenit stronghold, but instead shot them.

This was stated on the Facebook page of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the withdrawal of the 110th Brigade personnel from Avdiivka took place in the face of continuous bombardment by enemy aircraft and artillery shelling, constant attacks by fpv drones, attacks on evacuation vehicles, and shelling of evacuation routes. As a result, several seriously wounded and killed servicemen could not be evacuated.

"The enemy developed a rapid, large-scale offensive, leaving no chance for repeated attempts," the statement emphasizes.

Due to the complete encirclement of the Zenit stronghold, it was decided to contact the coordination center and organizations negotiating with the enemy to exchange prisoners to help our seriously wounded unarmed soldiers, in accordance with international rules of warfare and laws protecting prisoners of war. After that, the enemy informed the coordinators of this process that they agreed to evacuate our wounded and provide them with assistance, and subsequently exchange them.

Our servicemen were ordered to save their lives.

"We learned what happened next from enemy resources. In a video released by the enemy from the captured Zenit position, relatives identified Heorhii Pavlov, Andrii Dubnytskyi, and Ivan Zhytnyk as dead. According to our information, the enemy also shot Oleksandr Zinchuk and Mykola Savosik. The information about the sixth soldier has not been confirmed yet, most likely he was from the attached unit" the 110th Mechanized Brigade wrote.

Withdrawal of the Defense Forces from Avdiivka

On 16 February, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Tavria Defence Forces had decided to withdraw from the Zenit position in Avdiivka on the southeastern outskirts of the city.

On the night of 17 February, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi decided to withdraw our units from Avdiivka. In turn, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Defence Forces had withdrawn from Avdiivka to their previously prepared positions. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the decision to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka was professional and fair.

Later, it became known that at the final stage of the operation, under pressure from the enemy's superior forces, a number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured while leaving Avdiivka.

Later, Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief Yurii Butusov published a list of six seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers of the 110th Mechanized Brigade who were shot by Russians at the Zenit checkpoint near Avdiivka on February 14.

