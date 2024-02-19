Hungary will not block adoption of 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia - Szijjarto

The Hungarian government will not block the adoption of the 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia. The sanctions package has been amended to reflect Budapest’s insistence.

This was announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Censor.NET reports with reference to Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

"Hungary will not block the package of sanctions against Russia, as at the preparation stage, we managed to remove all the items that contradict Hungarian interests," the minister said.

Szijjarto also added that the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "should be an occasion to promote a ceasefire and peace talks."

