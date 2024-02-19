Netherlands is already supplying Ukraine with drones - Ollongren

The Netherlands has already begun to transfer UAVs to Ukraine.

This was stated by Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, Censor.NET reports with reference to Delfi.

"I can't tell you the exact number, but we are already transferring drones to Ukraine... The drone coalition is very important because now we will join forces, which means we will be able to increase the number of drones... in accordance with the needs of Ukraine," she said.

In addition, she reminded that the Netherlands is also actively involved in the air defense coalition, "for example, with Patriot systems, as well as F-16s, which are also in the process."

She added that Ukrainians are also being trained to fly and maintain F-16s.

"We are also preparing the aircraft for the actual transfer. We have announced that we will transfer 24 F-16s... together with Denmark and Norway as soon as possible. But everything has to be ready... I am confident that this year we will be able to start the transfer," the minister assured.

Read more: Ukraine will receive F-16 fighters this year - Ambassador to Netherlands Karasevych