Sweden to announce largest defense aid package to Ukraine today - local media

Sweden intends to provide Ukraine with a record-breaking defense aid package worth SEK 7.1 billion (approximately $700 million). The decision will be announced today, February 20.

This information was published by the Swedish publication Dagens Nyheter, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

As noted, this package of assistance from Sweden to Ukraine, which continues to repel large-scale military aggression by the Russian Federation, will be the 15th in a row.

Its content is currently not disclosed, but it is indicated that the package will include military equipment from the Armed Forces of this Scandinavian country.

The publication also indicates the intention to allocate funds for the purchase of new defense equipment from manufacturers. This equipment will be later transferred to Ukraine.

The next batch of aid from Stockholm is expected to be announced during press conferences on Tuesday with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Defense Minister Paul Johnson.