"Shaheds" attack Poltava region: industrial facility is under attack, fire breaks out

At night, enemy UAVs attacked Poltava region. Explosions were heard in Kremenchuk district.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, an industrial facility was hit.

"This caused a fire. 18 units of SES equipment and 85 people were involved in the aftermath. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the statement said.

What is known about the drone attack on the night of February 20

As noted earlier, on the night of February 20, in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, air defense units shot down 4 attack UAVs of this type: 1 in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, 2 in Kirovohrad region. No hits, other damage or casualties were reported.