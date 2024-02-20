Air Force: 23 out of 23 launched Shaheds were destroyed

On the night of February 20, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles (Belgorod region), an X-31 guided missile (Zaporizhzhia region), and 23 Shahed attack drones (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia).

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat operations, all 23 "Shaheds" were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

Read more: Enemy launched several groups of "Shaheds" in Ukraine - Air Forces

What is known about the drone attack on the night of February 20

As noted earlier, on the night of February 20, in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, air defense units shot down 4 attack UAVs of this type: 1 in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, 2 in Kirovohrad region. No hits, other damage or casualties were reported.

An industrial facility was hit in Poltava region, causing a fire.