43% of Ukrainians think that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should limit himself to one term as president. This figure increased by 9% in February compared to December.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of a KIIS poll conducted on February 5-10.

As noted, regardless of their views on the need for elections, more than half of Ukrainians (53%) believe that Zelenskyy should run in the next election. In December 2023, the number was 59%.

At the same time, the share of those who believe that Zelensky should limit himself to one current term has increased from 34% in December 2023 to 43% in February 2024.

