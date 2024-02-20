Polish protesters block railroad on Ukrainian border and spill grain from a railroad car. VIDEO

Polish protesters have started a new wave of protests near the Ukrainian border, opening a cargo container with agricultural products that had spilled onto the tracks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

As noted, this happened near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. The protesters blocked the railway track for about 15 minutes, then returned to the road, where they blocked the movement of freight transport.

On 20 February, a new wave of mass farmers' protests was announced in Poland.

Read more: Volume of transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Poland is only 5% of total exports - Minister Kubrakov

As reported, the Polish association "Hunters in Action" said it would join the farmers' protests on the border with Ukraine, which are scheduled for 20 February.

Earlier it was reported that Polish farmers promised to block all border crossings with Ukraine for a month starting from 20 February.