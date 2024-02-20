German government coalition is preparing to transfer long-range systems to Ukraine, Taurus is not yet in question - media

Germany’s government coalition has prepared a secret proposal to supply Ukraine with more ammunition, vehicles, and weapons systems. However, the plan does not mention Taurus cruise missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to Bild.

As noted, the Bundestag is going to vote on the military aid package for Ukraine this week.

However, the Taurus cruise missiles are not explicitly mentioned in the draft. It is about "the supply of additional long-range weapons systems and ammunition to enable Ukraine (...) to carry out targeted strikes in accordance with international law against strategically important targets located far behind the Russian aggressor's lines."

It should be noted that Taurus missiles fit this description, as they can reach targets over 500 kilometers away.

The German government coalition is convinced that Ukrainians should be able to attack military depots or supply routes far behind the front line. This way, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be better protected.

