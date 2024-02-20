Occupants reduced aviation activity in Tavria OSGT, resumed use of poisonous substances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions - Tarnavskyi

In the Tavria OSGT (operational-strategic group of troops - ed. note), the enemy reduced its aviation activity over the last day, conducting only 2 air strikes, but conducted 42 combat engagements and fired 1040 artillery rounds.

"Both in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, the Russians have resumed the use of toxic substances: a total of 4 grenade attacks with a chemical agent of tear and suffocation effect were recorded," the statement said.

In addition, Tarnavskyi noted:

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy is again attempting to attack with small assault groups - our defenders repelled 9 attacks near Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske

In the Marinka direction, we continue to hold back the aggressor near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka, where 21 attacks were repelled

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to attack once in the area of Staromaiorske

There were no significant changes in the Zaporizhzhia direction either - the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks near Malynivka and Robotyne.

"The situation remains under control, Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and actively destroying the enemy. Thus, the total losses of the Russians over the past day amounted to: 644 people in manpower, 47 units in weapons and military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, these include 2 tanks, 29 armored personnel carriers, 8 artillery systems, and 8 vehicles. We neutralized or destroyed 272 UAVs of various types," Tarnavskyi said about the occupants' losses.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 2 ammunition depots, 1 fuel and lubricants depot and 1 other important enemy object.

