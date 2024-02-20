Polish strikers start stricter traffic restrictions on Ukrainian border: SBGS tells about current situation at 6 checkpoints

Polish strikers have begun to tighten traffic restrictions on the border with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

The situation at the border, according to Ukrainian border guards:

"Medyka-Shehyni". Polish farmers have completely blocked the movement of trucks through the checkpoint. The timeframe for the end of this blockade was not announced.

"Dolhobychuv-Uhryniv. Protesters plan to block traffic for all types of vehicles near the checkpoint until 17.00 on 20 February.

"Zosin-Ustyluh. From 13.00 to 16.00, the protesters intend to restrict the movement of buses, trucks, and cars in both directions. They promise to let only trucks with humanitarian aid through.

"Korchova-Krakivets. Until 21.00 on 20 February, protesters plan to block the movement of trucks leaving Poland, except for those carrying critical cargo. At the same time, buses, minibuses, and cars will be able to move freely in both directions.

"Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska. Since 13.00 on 20 February, protesters have completely blocked traffic in both directions for all categories of vehicles, except for those carrying critical cargo and humanitarian aid.

"Dorohusk-Yahodyn. By 19.00, the protest organisers intend to completely block the movement of trucks in both directions.

As reported, the Polish association "Hunters in Action" said it would join the protests of farmers on the border with Ukraine, which are scheduled for 20 February. Polish protesters blocked the railway on the Ukrainian border and scattered grain from a railway carriage.

Earlier it was reported that Polish farmers promised to block all border crossings with Ukraine for a month starting from 20 February.