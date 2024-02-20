The Spanish press has published details of the murder of Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who hijacked Mi-8 AMTSh helicopter for the DIU in August 2013.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Babel.

According to El País newspaper, the body of a man with a Ukrainian passport was found on 13 February on the ramp of a communal garage in the resort town of Alicante. He had been shot and run over by his own car. The police have not officially named the deceased, but the newspaper's sources say that it is Kuzminov.

The Europa Press agency writes that the deceased's documents may be forged, and law enforcement officials have launched an additional investigation.

El Español newspaper, citing sources involved in the investigation, reports on several suspects. They do not name their number, only note that they had been following Kuzminov for a long time, studying his daily routine and gaining access to the cameras in the garage where he parked. The sources called the perpetrators of the murder specialists.

Yesterday, a representative of the Ukrainian intelligence service, Andrii Yusov, confirmed the death of Maxim Kuzminov in Spain. "From what we know, he invited his ex-girlfriend to his place and was found shot dead," Yusov said. He did not give any further details.

Today, the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, said that Kuzminov had been a "moral corpse" since he planned his "dirty and terrible crime".