EU allocates €75 million for humanitarian needs in Ukraine

The European Commission has announced the allocation of €75 million in humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression.

This is stated on the website of the European Commission, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia's targeted attacks on Ukraine's key energy and civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, schools and power grids, are seriously hampering people's access to basic services. With each new shelling, more and more Ukrainians are left homeless and in need of assistance and shelter in the cold. With an estimated 14.6 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, this new funding comes at a critical time," the statement said.

It is noted that 75 million euros of the package are provided for humanitarian projects to provide shelter, drinking water, support for education and healthcare institutions.

"The EU's humanitarian strategy focuses primarily on protecting people affected by the war, especially in frontline areas," the EC press service said.

Another €8 million is allocated for humanitarian projects in Moldova.

Taking into account the new funding, the European Commission has allocated a total of €926 million for humanitarian support programmes for the civilian population of Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion.

Of this amount, €860 million has been earmarked for humanitarian programmes in Ukraine and €66 million to support Ukrainians who have fled to neighbouring Moldova because of the war.

"The war has left almost 40% of Ukrainians dependent on humanitarian aid. We will continue to closely monitor the changing needs on the ground in order to respond to the most urgent humanitarian problems," said Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management.