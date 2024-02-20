Ukroboronprom to cooperate with leading manufacturer of missile systems MBDA Deutschland

JSC "Ukrainian Defence Industry" signed a Memorandum with MBDA Deutschland. The company develops and manufactures missile and air defence systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Defence Industry Joint Stock Company.

The document envisages joint study of programmes or opportunities for cooperation on air defence systems and concepts, in particular to counter UAVs. Potential areas of partnership include research, development, production, investment, etc.

"Cooperation with the world's leading arms companies not only expands Ukraine's existing capabilities on the battlefield, but also lays a solid foundation for the further development of our defence industry and promotes its integration into the NATO defence industry," said German Smetanin, UOP CEO.

"This agreement is an important milestone in the relationship between the defence industries of our countries," said Thomas Gottschild, Managing Director of MBDA Deutschland, "I look forward to working with Ukroboronprom, a leading player in the European defence industry.

MBDA Deutschland develops and produces missile and air defence systems that meet the current and future needs of the armed forces.