Shooting of captured AFU soldiers near Robotyne: Prosecutor General’s Office opens proceedings

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian occupiers near Robotyne.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 20 February, a video of the execution of three Ukrainian defenders taken prisoner by Russian army soldiers was posted on the Internet. The incident took place on 18 February 2024 near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region," the statement said.

The Prosecutor General's Office stressed that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers had shot dead captured Ukrainian soldiers near Robotyne.

