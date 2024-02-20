Real end to war is impossible without full restoration of justice, - Zelenskyy addressed Helsinki Commission

The President addressed the participants of the US Helsinki Commission’s hearing on "Bringing Russia to justice for war crimes against Ukraine" and stated that a real end to the war is possible only after justice is fully restored.

According to Censor.NET, the video message was published on Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It is noted that the meeting took place in a historic place - room 600, where a hearing was held to bring Nazi criminals to justice.

"There is no crime against humanity and life that Putin's Russia and those who work for its mad dictator have not yet committed.

The world has seen Ukrainian towns and villages burned by the Russian army. Everyone in the world has at least heard of the massacres that inevitably follow the Russian tricolour across the occupied territories.

It is impossible to accept the pain of the families who have been divided by Putin's war and the deportation of Ukrainian children. We must also not forget about the millions of Ukrainians who survive under Russian occupation, deprived of even basic human rights.

Let there be no obstacles to justice! Just like Nazism, Putin's state must be condemned. I call on everyone in a position to accelerate the coming of real peace," the President said.