Polish farmers ease traffic restrictions on border with Ukraine - State Border Guard Service

Border guards report easing traffic restrictions on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

After 17:00, the movement of cars and buses through the Khrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint resumed. In addition, the protesters expressed their readiness to allow 1 truck to pass every hour in both directions.

The protesters are also ready to let a small amount of traffic through the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint.

"In particular, they plan to let 5 cars in both directions pass every 30 minutes, 1 truck to enter Poland every hour and 3 trucks to enter Ukraine. Buses in both directions will be allowed to pass as usual," the SBGS said.

According to the border guards, after 18:00, the protesters unblocked the movement of cars and buses through the Dolhobychuv-Uhryniv checkpoint.

"At the same time, the protesters intend to continue to restrict traffic for trucks and allow only 4 trucks to enter Ukraine and 1 truck to leave Ukraine every hour," the statement said.