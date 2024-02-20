Kyiv plans new Danube export route to bypass Polish blockade - Kubrakov

Ukraine plans to use an additional route across the Danube River to increase exports to pre-war levels as Poland’s agricultural blockade blocks its land border with the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, citing the UP, Bloomberg reports.

"We are planning container transport across the Upper Danube, as Romania is more predictable than the Polish border," said Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The new route will run from the Ukrainian port of Izmail to Romania's Constanta and the Danube ports of Germany.

At the same time, Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company has already built a second large-capacity SLG barge for cargo delivery.

On Tuesday, 20 February, Polish farmers intensified their protests near the Medyka-Szegini checkpoint. The protesters blocked the railway and spilled grain from a freight car onto the tracks.

Polish farmers blocking traffic near the border crossing points with Ukraine have announced plans to extend the protest for another month - until April.