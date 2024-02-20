US to announce large-scale sanctions package against Russia in wake of Navalny’s death - Kirby

This Friday, February 23, the United States will announce a new package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by the coordinator of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Whatever stories the Russian government tells the world, it is clear that President Putin and his government are responsible for Navalny's death. In response to this, and at the behest of President Biden, we will announce a large-scale package of sanctions on Friday of this week," he said.

According to him, the sanctions will aim to "hold Russia accountable" for what happened to Navalny, as well as for all its actions related to Russia's brutal war against Ukraine.

Kirby also emphasized that the most powerful response to Putin and his regime's actions by the United States would be for Congress to pass a bill with additional funding for assistance to Ukraine.

Read more: Ten people who committed destabilisation crimes on instructions of Russian special services exposed in Estonia