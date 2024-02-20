Russians launched one missile and 99 air strikes, conducted 82 attacks from MLRS during February 20 - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory on February 20, 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "There were 50 combat engagements during the day. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 99 air strikes, fired 82 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged."

