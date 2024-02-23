Drone hits high-rise building in Dnipro, there are victims. PHOTOS

Two apartments were destroyed after a drone hit a high-rise building in Dnipro. People may be under the rubble.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"Russians attacked the region with shaheds. A multi-storey building in Dnipro was hit. There are people under the rubble," said Lysak.

As of 5.19 a.m., it is known that 8 people were injured, seven of them were hospitalised.

According to Andriy Kulbach, the acting head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the region, residents of two entrances of the high-rise building were evacuated.

"The explosion destroyed two apartments - on the eighth and partially on the seventh floor. There are probably still people under the rubble - one or two," he said.

