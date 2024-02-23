Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 408,240 people (+1000 per day), 6526 tanks, 9916 artillery systems, 12410 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 408,240 Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the General Staff of AFU..

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.02.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 408240 (+1000) persons,

tanks ‒ 6526 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 12410 (+37) units,

artillery systems – 9916 (+49) units,

MLRS – 999 (+2) units,

air defense systems ‒ 682 (+2) units,

aircraft – 339 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 7628 (+32),

cruise missiles ‒ 1903 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12960 (+36) units,

special equipment ‒ 1575 (+9)

