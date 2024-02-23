Thousands of soldiers have not yet been to war. Audit is currently underway, figure may be much higher - "servant of people" Arakhamia

Currently, the Armed Forces are auditing the number of servicemen. They have already found 8,000 soldiers who were not at the front.

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, said this on the air of the "Topics with Moseychuk" program, Censor.NET reports.

"For two years in a row, they say that there are brigades or units that have been at war for two years without rotations. And there are units that have never been to the front at all. And the army is 900 thousand, 300 thousand are conditionally fighting with rotation, but where are the 600 thousand? An audit is underway and they have already found, I cannot give details, but they have conditionally found 8,000 people who are just seconded to the General Staff and have not contributed," he said.

According to Arakhamia, these units have already received orders and are preparing to go to the front to reinforce or replace them.

He noted that the number will be much higher after the audit is completed.

