Ukroboronprom signed agreement on transfer of license for production of CZ BREN 2 rifles according to NATO standards

Joint-stock company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" concluded an agreement of intent with the Czech company Česká zbrojovka a.s., signing a license transfer agreement. This will make it possible to assemble NATO standard rifles, in particular the CZ BREN 2 model, in Ukraine.

"The joint-stock company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" has entered into an agreement of intent with the Czech company Česká zbrojovka a.s., a subsidiary of Colt CZ Group SE, signing an agreement on the transfer of a license. This will make it possible to assemble NATO standard rifles, in particular the CZ BREN 2 model, in Ukraine and equip the AFU with proven, high-quality standard firearms that will strengthen their operational capabilities," the message reads.

The CZ BREN 2 rifle is used by the military and law enforcement of many countries, such as the army of the Czech Republic and Portugal, the Task Force of the French National Gendarmerie (GIGN), the Polish Border Guard, the Romanian Gendarmerie, etc.

"Technology transfer from NATO member countries is a key moment for our company, due to the successful international partnership and defense industry reform. This initiative is an important step on the way to creating the Arsenal of the free world in Ukraine," Ukroboronprom General Director Herman Smetanin emphasized.

In Ukraine, the CZ BREN 2 production technology transfer project was presented at the first international forum of defense industries (DFNC1) in Kyiv at the end of September 2023.

