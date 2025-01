Russian occupation forces strike at Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko.

"There were several powerful explosions in the center of Kherson! The Russian army is attacking the city from the temporarily occupied left bank," he said.

