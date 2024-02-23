Engines from fans sold in France for 13 euros were found in Russian GABs - KFI

Russia uses ordinary fans for the production of guided bombs, which are sold in France for 13 euros. They are assembled and mounted on a special mechanism.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in a comment to UP.

"We saw the engines from the GABs guided aerial bombs. They are from an ordinary fan, which is sold in France for as much as 13 euros. Russians take it apart and mount it on a mechanism that opens the wings of the bomb," he said.

According to Ruvin, the number of foreign elements in the Russian Aerospace Forces' armament has not decreased significantly since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The Director of KFI noted that Russians are changing manufacturers of electric chips, for example, from American to Taiwanese, or using electronics from Orlan and others.

However, in general, this has not yet led to a global deterioration in the quality of weapons and their production, Ruvin added.

