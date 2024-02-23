Last day, 43 skirmishes took place in Mariinka direction during day, Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 500 occupiers - Tarnavsky

The enemy carried out 61 assaults throughout the operational area of the "Tavria" OSGT. The Russians carried out 38 airstrikes (almost all of them in the Donetsk region), 97 kamikaze drone strikes, and 1,102 attacks on our positions, in particular, they again dropped 5 grenades with a poisonous substance from UAVs.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the commander of the "Tavria" OSGT Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

"The total losses of the aggressor in manpower for yesterday are 503 people, in weapons and military equipment - 25 units, not including the unmanned aerial vehicle. In the Avdiivka direction, half a dozen occupiers were captured," the message says.

Destroyed in a day:

9 armored fighting vehicles;

8 art systems; 7 cars;

1 unit of special equipment;

261 UAVs of various types were neutralized or shot down.

In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 ammunition depots and 2 more important enemy facilities.

Read more: Russians are regrouping in Donetsk region, pulling up reserves and actively using aviation. More than 500 occupants were eliminated in day - Tarnavskyi