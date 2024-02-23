Russia can produce 400-500 "shaheds" per month on its own - KFI

Russia is capable of independently producing 400-500 "Shahed" kamikaze attack drones per month.

This was announced by Andrii Kulchytskyi, the head of the department of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (KFI), where they study missiles, artillery weapons and drones of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports citing UP.

"We have the tail of one of the first 'K' Shaheds (K-series - Ed.), number 026. And now we have a copy number 2600 (shot down over Kyiv in mid-February - Ed.). We thought they were producing 400-500 of them a month," he said.

According to Kulchytskyi, from the first arrivals of these drones in the Ukrainian rear in the fall of 2022 to the present day, the enemy has gone through several logistical and technological stages.

Initially, the Shaheds, which the Russians call "Geranium-2", were marked with the letter "M," and at that time they were in the full sense of the word Iranian UAVs. Later, a series of "black Shaheds" with the letter "Ы" appeared - a series of vehicles assembled in Russia as a machine kit supplied from Iran (with the navigation equipment changed at the assembly site).

"There is a third series, with the letter "K", which they are launching in Ukraine now. We can say that these are already Russian drones: their complete assembly, their navigation equipment and the warhead," the expert added.

Kulchytskyi noted that in the early stages, the "Shaheds" in addition to explosives were equipped with striking elements - tungsten balls, which retain their shape and quality during an explosion and at high temperatures.

Hundreds, thousands of such pellets were in wide silicone tapes that "wrapped" part of the hull. But later, the Russians abandoned this idea, relying on large-scale destruction

