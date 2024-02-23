EU adopts 13th package of sanctions against Russia

On Friday, 23 February, the European Union approved the 13th package of sanctions against Russia to the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"In two years after the full-scale invasion and aggressive war against Ukraine, the EU adopts the 13th package of individual and economic sanctions. The Council of the European Union adopted today - due to the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - the 13th package of restrictive measures against the Putin regime, those responsible for continuing its illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression and those who substantially support it," the statement said.

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that as we approach the sad two-year mark since Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union continues to put pressure on Russia.

"Today, we are further strengthening restrictive measures against the Russian military and defence sector, targeting new businesses in third countries that supply equipment, as well as those responsible for the illegal deportation and military re-education of Ukrainian children.

We remain united in our determination to undermine Russia's war machine and to help Ukraine win its legitimate struggle for self-defence and regain its independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty," Borrell said.

What restrictions has the EU imposed on Russia?

The 13th package included 106 individuals and 88 legal entities.

These individual sanctions are aimed primarily at the military and defence sectors and their associated individuals, including those involved in the supply of arms from the DPRK to Russia.

The sanctions also apply to representatives of the judiciary, politicians and persons responsible for the illegal deportation and military re-education of Ukrainian children.

Overall, the EU sanctions list now includes more than 2,000 individuals and legal entities. Their assets in the EU are frozen, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds.

Individuals are also subject to a travel ban that prevents them from entering or transiting the EU.

In addition, 27 companies are additionally subject to enhanced export restrictions on dual-use goods and technologies, as well as goods and technologies that may contribute to the development of the Russian defence sector.

Some of these legal entities are located in third countries (India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand and Turkey) and are involved in circumventing trade restrictions. Others are Russian legal entities involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components for the Russian military-industrial complex.

In addition, the list of prohibited goods that could contribute to the technological development of the Russian defence and security sector is being expanded to include components for the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The EU has also imposed additional restrictions on the export of goods that contribute to the development of Russia's industrial potential, such as electrical transformers.