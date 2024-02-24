Zelenskyy answers questions about corruption in Ukraine: "Everything is clean"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismisses fears of corruption in the country and claims that Ukraine is implementing the reforms required by the EU.

He said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

In response to a question about American concerns about corruption in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that "everything is clean".

He stressed that Ukraine is implementing the reforms required by the European Union.

The President added that it was difficult to implement new "complex anti-corruption reforms" during the war.

Zelenskyy stressed that EU leaders had signed an agreement on Ukraine's transparency.

In September 2021, during a visit to the United States, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had strategically overcome corruption by launching judicial and digitalisation reforms.