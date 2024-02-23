Ihnat on possible Russian strikes on February 24: We should always expect "nastiness" from Russia

On February 24, the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there may not be any massive missile attacks on Ukraine, but Ukrainian defenders are ready to repel a massive attack.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat during a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

The journalist asked whether there were any preparations for extraordinary or unprecedented strikes on the eve of the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ihnat replied that there may not be massive shelling, but it cannot be ruled out.

"We should always expect something nasty from Russia because it is a country that is trying to destroy us physically as a country. Perhaps there will be some kind of timing, but perhaps not. You have to be on guard every day.

I just want to remind everyone once again how it was last year: it was the first anniversary, everyone was waiting for February 23, when the army celebrates the Day of the Defender of the Fatherland, and February 24, when it was the first anniversary (of the invasion). There was no shelling on either the 23rd or the 24th. The massive shelling took place on March 9, and the next massive attack was delayed until then.

So there is no need to relax. Air defense is always on standby, the Air Force is also on standby, the Defense Forces are ready to repel an enemy air attack," Ihnat replied.