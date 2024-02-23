Ukraine sends official note to Poland over "transit" rapeseed spilled on border

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, has called for the punishment of those responsible for the spillage of rapeseed from grain trucks onto the tracks that occurred on Friday, February 23, in Dorohusk on the border with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych.

"Once again, an offense has been committed on the Polish railroad against Ukrainian grain, which, after passing customs control, was heading through Poland in transit to Germany. This morning, at the railway station in Dorohusk, the attackers opened the hatches of two grain carriers from Ukraine, from which rapeseed was poured onto the track. The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland immediately sent an official note to the Polish authorities and demanded to find and bring the perpetrators to justice, as well as to prevent similar incidents in the future," Zvarych wrote.

He emphasized that impunity is unacceptable, and criminals who desecrate and destroy other people's property must be brought to justice.

See more: Ukrainian farmers brought agricultural machinery shot by Russians to the border with Poland. PHOTOS

"A state governed by the rule of law, such as Poland, must act decisively and uncompromisingly in such cases," the Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland emphasized.

As a reminder, on Friday, February 23, at about 9:00 a.m. at the Dorohusk railroad crossing, unidentified persons spilled rapeseed from grain trucks bound for Germany.

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, called for the perpetrators to be found and punished immediately, "so that others are not tempted to do it again."

Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing a report on the incident to Polish law enforcement agencies.

Read more: Farmers protesting at border are right - Duda comments on Zelenskyy’s statement on meeting at border