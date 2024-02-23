Polish farmers want to close border with Germany

Polish protesting farmers want to expand their protests, in particular, to start blockades of roads and checkpoints on the western border as well.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to European Pravda.

The protesters announced their intention to intensify their actions throughout the country. In particular, on Saturday, they plan a 24-hour blockade of the S3 highway near the town of Myslibuzh, near the border with Germany.

Also on the weekend, farmers want to completely block traffic on the German border near the town of Krajnik Dolny, not far from Szczecin. The action should last around the clock.

In addition, farmers from the Lubuskie Voivodeship, together with German farmers, are going to block the highway and checkpoints near the largest border crossing point near the towns of Świeczko and Słubice in both directions.

In some places, local business associations opposed the farmers' plans.

For example, the mayor of Slubice received a joint appeal from the heads of a number of transportation companies, gas stations, shops, etc. asking him to ban the action, as the farmers' protest in this form would paralyze their work and lead to a failure to fulfill obligations to business partners with significant financial consequences.

Transportation companies have threatened to take legal action against farmers if the action does take place and they suffer losses.