EU will continue to support Ukraine as long as needed - von der Leyen

On the second anniversary of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the EU declares its full support for Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor for as long as necessary.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this at a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo in Warsaw, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

In the context of the second anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the President of the European Commission emphasized that the EU supports Ukraine, noting that the consequences of this war are also visible in Europe.

"Ukrainians are fighting for the rule of law, democracy, freedom, and against tyranny. They are fighting for our values and our security. That is why we will support Ukraine as long as it takes," von der Leyen emphasized.

The head of the European Commission noted that Putin and his friends are trying to divide European societies with lies and disinformation, to bring discord between states, which also applies to Poland. She welcomed the decision to establish a joint Russian disinformation response team of German and Polish partners to debunk and counter Russian fakes.

According to Von der Leyen, the European Commission will support the work of this group through cooperation with the relevant structure for countering Russian disinformation operating under the European Commission