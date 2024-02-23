Russians form corps from former "Wagner" soldiers near Avdiivka - DIU

Russia is forming a new corps of volunteers, which will include former Wagnerites. They are already operating in the area of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.

This was stated by Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine of the Ministry of Defense, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia is currently forming a volunteer corps of 18,000 people. These are, in particular, all former Wagnerites, and the Ministry of Defense is in charge of this," Skibitskyi said.

According to him, they are now operating in the area of Avdiivka. The DIU representative also mentioned the Veterans Brigade, which is also a volunteer corps used by Russia.

"Thus, they are actively used because they have combat experience. That is, they can be seen on the battlefield," added Skibitskyi.

The Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that the approach of the volunteer corps is the same as that used by Wagner in Bakhmut.

It is about constant assault actions and achieving results at any cost.

"As for salaries, they are almost the same as in the Russian armed forces. But Wagner's salaries were higher, and Wagner really appreciated their instructors and commanders," Skibitskyi said.