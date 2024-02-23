Parliament adopts law on tax benefits for military personnel

The Verkhovna Rada passes a draft law introducing additional benefits for military personnel.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The draft law "On amendments to some laws of Ukraine on ensuring the rights of military and police officers to social protection" was voted for by 271 people's deputies.

The provisions of the draft law contain a number of benefits for military personnel, in particular:

they are granted the opportunity to receive a one-time leave upon the birth of a child with full financial support;

for wounded servicemen, if necessary, there is an opportunity to be treated abroad for more than four months on the basis of a decision of the military medical commission;

norms concerning the prevention of violations related to gender discrimination or sexual harassment;

staffing in the chaplain service (permission was granted to hire civilians as military chaplains).

The provisions of the draft law also introduce mandatory quality control of humanitarian aid, in particular that provided to the Defense Forces.

It also establishes liability for the lack of control over the quality of humanitarian aid goods (items).