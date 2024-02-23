Meeting with Polish officials at border did not take place today - Shmyhal

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that a meeting with Polish government members at the border did not take place today.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prime Minister's telegram channel.

"For the past six months, we have been living under a permanent blockade of the Ukrainian border by Poland. A blockade that has hit our economy and our ability to better defend ourselves.

A month ago, in Kyiv, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland is Ukraine's most reliable, most important ally in this deadly battle with evil. A month ago, we agreed that the blocking of the border was harmful to our countries and that it was important to prevent such incidents. A month has passed and we are back to this point again. Only now we see outright provocations," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister reminded that the President of Ukraine had offered the Polish leadership a platform to negotiate and find a compromise.

"Here, on the border. As equal partners and allies. And the government of Ukraine is here today. But, unfortunately, such a meeting with Polish officials did not take place today," the Prime Minister stated.

As a reminder, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's invitation to a government meeting at the border to resolve the situation caused by the protests of Polish farmers. Tusk said that the meeting with the Ukrainian government would take place on February 28 in Warsaw.