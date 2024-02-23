Ukraine has not been selling its grain to Polish market for last five months, all Ukrainian grain is in transit - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that for the past five months Ukraine has not been selling its grain to the Polish market, and Ukrainian grain has been transiting through Poland only.

"Today we are publicly addressing our Polish colleagues. To Polish farmers. To all Poles. You always have to start with the truth. We really want you to hear it. First, over the past five months, Ukraine has not been selling its grain to the Polish market. Zero. Nothing. Ukraine has not been selling its corn, sunflower seeds or rapeseed to the Polish market. On September 16 last year, our government decided to license the export of some agricultural products. That is, it is now impossible to export grain, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to the Polish market without a permit from Poland. Currently, there are no such permits, and, accordingly, there are no exports. We want Polish farmers and Polish society to hear this. Ukrainian grain does not go to the Polish market," Shmyhal said on the border with Poland on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The prime minister emphasized that Ukrainian grain is only in transit through Poland. The head of government noted that only 5% of Ukrainian agricultural exports currently pass through the Polish border, while the main route is the "grain corridor" through the Black Sea.

"The blockade affects the entire Polish-Ukrainian trade, the economy of our countries. Not only Ukraine loses from it, but Polish entrepreneurs who export goods worth $12 billion annually to our market lose from it. This is the truth we must convey to our people and yours. Poles and Polish farmers need to hear this truth in order to understand the senselessness of the border blockade," Shmyhal emphasized.

