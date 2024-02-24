In Tavria direction, loss of the occupiers is 312 people, Russian "Tor" and "Solntsepek" were damaged - Tarnavsky
This was announced by the commander of the "Tavria" OSGT Oleksandr Tarnavsky, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, Ukrainian troops continue to conduct defensive operations and carry out active actions in certain directions.
"The total losses of the Russians are: in manpower - 312 people, in weapons and military equipment - 26 units, not including UAVs. In particular, these are 3 tanks, 6 armored fighting vehicles, 7 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 6 cars, and 2 units of special equipment. 281 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed," the report said.
Tarnavsky notes that among the damaged and damaged equipment of the enemy is the Tor air defense system and the TOS-1A "Solntsepok" heavy flamethrower system in the Donetsk region; three ATVs in addition to tanks and ACV - in the Zaporizhzhia direction.