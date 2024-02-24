Ukraine has renewed its defense industry and is reaching new level of weapons production, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is currently significantly increasing its arsenal of capabilities. We have managed to upgrade the country’s defense industry, which will allow us to reach a new level of weapons production.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a joint speech with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the Gostomel airport, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Ukraine is expanding its security space and the arsenal of its own capabilities. In particular, we were able to upgrade our Ukrainian defense industry and are reaching a level of production of our own weapons that allows us to bring Putin's war back home to Russia," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, during the war, Ukrainians ensure the world's ability to increase pressure on the Russian state and its war economy.

Zelenskyy thanked international partners for "every package of support that helps our soldiers fight and the state change."

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude for "every sanction decision against Russia and every step that allows us to bring a just end to the war closer."