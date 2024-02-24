Trudeau in Hostomel on second anniversary of Russian invasion: Ukraine will win, as it did here two years ago

Two years ago, the Russians tried to capture the Hostomel airport and Kyiv, as they thought they could easily do it, but they were wrong.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this during a memorial ceremony in Hostomel on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Canada stood by your side not only because it was the right thing to do, but also because your fight is our fight. You are fighting for your sovereignty, for your territory, for your language, for your culture. For your democracy. But you are also fighting for our democracy. For the deeply rooted right of everyone to choose their own future, you are fighting to preserve the rules and regulations that the whole world agreed upon 80 years ago. These are the rules that were born out of the ashes of World War II. A war that destroyed the countries whose leaders are standing next to me today. A war in which thousands and thousands of Canadians gave their lives. It was after this war, in the grief and horror of the amount of death and destruction, that we as a world decided to choose something better. In order to ensure peace and create rules under which a large army could not redraw borders. Rules under which force would not have the right to win," Trudeau emphasized.

He noted that two years ago, Russian troops tried to seize the Hostomel airport and Kyiv with it, as the Russian command believed that they could easily capture strategic facilities, but they were wrong.

"Ukraine will win. Just like it happened here two years ago," Trudeau emphasized.