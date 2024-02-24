After Gostomel, Russia suffered one strategic defeat after another, - Belgian Prime Minister De Kroo

After the failed attempt by Russian troops to capture Kyiv, they suffered many strategic defeats in Ukraine.

This was stated by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo during events in Gostomel on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, where Western leaders gathered that day, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Russia's defeat in Hostomel was the beginning of the end of Russia's attempt to capture Kyiv. The war launched by Russia against Ukraine has changed a lot in Ukraine and around the world. Russia suffered one strategic defeat after another," De Kroo said.

In this context, he noted that NATO has increased its effectiveness and has once again become a center of collective security in Europe. Finland, and later Sweden, have significantly strengthened the Alliance's eastern flanks. The Russian Black Sea Fleet was destroyed, and it turned out that Russian weapons could not withstand Western ones.

See more: Greenpeace Germany activists call on Russian Embassy in Berlin to keep its hands off Ukraine. PHOTO

"But all this would not have happened if such important battles had not taken place here in Gostomel, which enabled Ukraine to continue the fight. I am here to pay tribute to the brave defenders, to all those who gave their lives for the freedom and security of Ukraine and all of us," the Belgian Prime Minister said, concluding his speech with the words "Glory to Ukraine."