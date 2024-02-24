Europe must now buy everything it needs in world to supply the Ukrainian military, - Head of Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Roth

Europe made several mistakes by focusing exclusively on the capabilities of its own defense industry, so now it is important to buy everything we need from the world to ensure Ukraine’s victory.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the chairman of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Michael Roth during a visit to Kyiv.

According to Roth, the world must stop Russian imperialism, because if Ukraine is defeated, the war will continue in Europe.

According to the chairman of the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee, Europe has made "a couple of mistakes" by focusing solely on the capabilities of its own defense industry, and therefore it is now important to buy everything needed from around the world to supply the Ukrainian military. In particular, he called on such large European economies as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain to follow the example of their Baltic and Northern European counterparts.

Roth also criticized the failure to fulfill the promise to provide Ukraine with 1 million rounds of ammunition.

"The number one priority is ammunition, ammunition and more ammunition. The second is air defense and missiles for it. The third is armed drones," Roth emphasized.

He added that we should also talk about long-range missiles.