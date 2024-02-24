Russian losses in Ukraine over two years of war have exceeded forces that were there at beginning of invasion - British intelligence

Over the two years of the war against Ukraine, Russia has lost the same number of personnel and military equipment as it had at the beginning of the invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the British Ministry of Defense's Twitter account (X).

According to intelligence, Russia initially deployed approximately 130 battalion tactical groups to invade Ukraine. This includes about 1,300 tanks, more than 5,000 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, and at least 100,000 personnel.

"Over the two years of the conflict, Russia's losses coincide with, and in many cases exceed, those that constituted its initial strength. Russia's confirmed losses include more than 2,700 tanks and 5,000 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers. The Russians probably lost about 350,000 personnel in killed and wounded," the report says.

According to intelligence, Russia compensated for the losses by mobilizing and increasing production.

"Russian forces in Ukraine are now larger than at the beginning of the war. They are now able to continue attacks along the front line and pursue a strategy of depleting Ukrainian forces," the ministry said.