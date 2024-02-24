For 730 days, Ukrainians have been showing world that no amount of help would be enough if there were no people determined to fight, - Meloni

For 730 days since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainians have been reminding the world what it means to believe in freedom and their nation.

This was stated by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni during events in Hostomel on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, where Western leaders gathered that day, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Maloney noted that Hostomel airport is the place where the first page of Ukraine's struggle for a free future was written.

"It's been 730 days since then, and during these 730 days, Ukrainians have been reminding us what it means to believe in freedom and our own nation... For 730 days, Ukrainians have been showing the world that no amount of help would be enough if there were no people determined to fight," Maloney emphasized.

She added that Western leaders have gathered in Hostomel today to say "Thank you" to all the men and women who did not run away two years ago, but started fighting for themselves, for their families, for what is most precious to them.

"Europe, the West is here to pay tribute to love, because in fact, the defenders of Ukraine have defended what they love and protected us. And we have to say that this is the land that we also have to defend," the Italian Prime Minister emphasized.