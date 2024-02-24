Kuleba: EU plans to send almost 170 thousand shells to Ukraine by end of March

The European Union plans to supply nearly 170,000 artillery shells to Ukraine by the end of March and is working to further increase the volume of supplies.

This was announced on the social network X by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba following a telephone conversation with EU High Representative Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports.

"The absolute priority now is artillery shells. By the end of March, the EU plans to supply almost 170,000 shells to Ukraine and is working to further increase the volume of supplies," the Foreign Minister said.

He informed that during today's conversation Borrell reaffirmed the EU's full solidarity with Ukraine.

"The EU has taken historic decisions to provide weapons to Ukraine, impose sanctions against Russia, start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and support President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. Many decisions are still to come, and we are working together to ensure that they are taken quickly," Kuleba emphasized.

