We have reached political decision to start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU, - Zelenskyy

Following the trilateral talks between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo, a political decision was reached to open negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the European Union.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this during a press conference in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Today (February 24 - ed.) we held a trilateral meeting with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Prime Minister of Belgium, the country that currently holds the presidency of the European Union, Alexander de Kroo. This format emphasizes our priority in relations with the European Union for this year. We have to be no less active in the direction of Ukraine's European integration than last year. We have reached a political decision to open membership negotiations. And we are ready to get a negotiating framework and then start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. We can do this during the Belgian presidency," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, this will not only be a clear indication that the united Europe is not subject to any Putin's blackmail, but also an indication that Europe recognizes and respects the commitment of the Ukrainian people to European values and solidarity. "We have to resolve each of the contradictions in Europe together and we have to defend our Europe from all forms of Russian aggression," the Head of State emphasized.

