EU to screen Ukraine’s accession legislation by mid-March

The European Union will screen Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU law by mid-March 2024, which precedes the official start of accession negotiations.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

"For our part, we will provide a general framework for negotiations (on EU accession) in mid-March," von der Leyen said.

She pointed out that the EU has already started the screening process, and there is still a lot of work to be done.

"I encourage you to fulfill the recommendations of the European Commission," the President of the European Commission said.

